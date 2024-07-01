Persistent Systems Ltd gains for third straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 4478.6, up 5.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 84.24% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% jump in NIFTY and a 25.85% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4478.6, up 5.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 24116.5. The Sensex is at 79407.91, up 0.47%. Persistent Systems Ltd has gained around 30.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36157.5, up 2.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4492.2, up 5.8% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 84.24% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% jump in NIFTY and a 25.85% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 68.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

