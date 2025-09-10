Coforge Ltd up for third straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1765.8, up 4.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% jump in NIFTY and a 14.87% jump in the Nifty IT index.



Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35255.9, up 2.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.21 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1774.2, up 4.32% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 29.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% jump in NIFTY and a 14.87% jump in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 95.01 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.