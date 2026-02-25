Coforge rises after securing five-year deal from UK-based client worth $158 million

Coforge added 1.90% to Rs 1230.55 after the company announced that it has been awarded a $158 million five-year contract by a UK based client.

The firm shall provide services effective April 2026. Revenue accrual under the contract will be evenly spread over five years.

The firm expects material expansion of ancillary revenue around this core contract over the next five years from the same client.

John Speight, President Coforge and Europe Business Leader, said: "AI led conversations focused on driving innovation, improving governance and resiliency are helping drive a material increase in the number and median size of large deals in play across Europe.