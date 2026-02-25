Mankind Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

Associate Sponsors

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2113.1, up 2.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.89% in last one year as compared to a 12.96% jump in NIFTY and a 13.66% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2113.1, up 2.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25467.85. The Sensex is at 82264.76, up 0.05%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has gained around 0.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22632.05, up 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2126.3, up 2.78% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd is down 7.89% in last one year as compared to a 12.96% jump in NIFTY and a 13.66% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 47.98 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

