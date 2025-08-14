Colab Platforms consolidated net profit rises 166.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 94.73% to Rs 21.79 crore

Net profit of Colab Platforms rose 166.67% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 94.73% to Rs 21.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21.7911.19-0.284.021.210.451.200.451.200.45

