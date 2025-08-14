Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Future Market Networks consolidated net profit declines 98.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Future Market Networks consolidated net profit declines 98.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 24.44 crore

Net profit of Future Market Networks declined 98.12% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales24.4424.57 -1 OPM %49.3050.67 -PBDT9.5410.83 -12 PBT1.397.36 -81 NP1.5582.52 -98

