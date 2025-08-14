Future Market Networks consolidated net profit declines 98.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 24.44 crore

Net profit of Future Market Networks declined 98.12% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.24.4424.5749.3050.679.5410.831.397.361.5582.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News