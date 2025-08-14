Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 0.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.58% to Rs 573.13 crore

Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company declined 0.39% to Rs 247.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 248.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 573.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 527.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.573.13527.8517.5815.69115.5790.3799.2373.17247.45248.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News