Colab Platforms hits record high after signing MoU with RRP Drones Innovation to build drones

Colab Platforms locked in the upper circuit of 2% at Rs 104.76 after the company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RRP Drones Innovation to collaborate on developing autonomous AI-powered aerial surveillance drones.

The company forays into the fast-growing drone technology sector through a non-binding MoU. The proposed partnership aims to establish a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the development, manufacturing, and deployment of AI-powered autonomous drones with applications spanning border security surveillance, industrial sites, law enforcement, agriculture & environment protection.

Global commercial drone market is expected to reach $5590 billion by 2030, at a CAGR between 7.7% 14.3%. In India, the drone sector is estimated to touch Rs 1.95 lakh crore (around $23 billion) by 2030, supported by government incentives, PLI schemes, and agriculture adoption initiatives, the company stated in regulatory filing.

Puneet Singh, managing director of Colab Platforms said: This partnership represents Colabs entry into a strategic new frontier. Drone technology is at the intersection of AI, robotics, and national priorities like security and agri-productivity. Through this collaboration, Colab aims to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by tapping into a governmentsupported, high-CAGR sector. Anay Rajendra Chodankar, director of RRP Drones Innovation Private Limited, added, Partnering with Colab positions us to accelerate manufacturing, software roadmaps, and commercial deployments across surveillance and agriculture. We look forward to converting pilot success into scaled, multi-year programs. Colab Platforms has been delivering innovative technological solutions across various sectors, leveraging its expertise in advanced technologies to drive growth and enhance user experiences. The companys consolidated net profit soared 166.7% to Rs 1.20 crore on 94.7% surge in net sales to Rs 21.79 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.