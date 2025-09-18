Poonawalla Fincorp spurts as board clears preferential allotment to promoter

Poonawalla Fincorp jumped 7.88% to Rs 483 after the company said its board approved the allotment of 3.31 crore equity shares worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore to promoter entity Rising Sun Holdings.

The shares have been issued at Rs 452.51 per share, including a premium of Rs 450.51, under the preferential issue route. With this, the company's paid-up equity share capital has gone up to Rs 1,624.7 crore from Rs 1,558.4 crore earlier.

The firm received in-principle approvals from both the NSE and BSE earlier this week for the issue, which is in line with SEBIs capital raising norms. The newly issued shares will rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the company.

As on March 2025, Rising Sun Holdings held 62.53% stake in the company. Poonawalla Fincorp is a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance company (ND-SI-NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The company has coverage across 18 states and 2 Union Territories. The company has AUM of Rs 41,273 crore as on 30 June 2025. The company's financial services offerings include pre-owned car finance, digital PL, prime personal loan, loan for professionals, business loan, loans against property, mid-market & nbfc loan, machinery & medical equipment loan, education loan, commercial vehicle loan, shopkeeper loan, gold loan, and consumer durable loan.