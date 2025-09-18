Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poonawalla Fincorp spurts as board clears preferential allotment to promoter

Poonawalla Fincorp spurts as board clears preferential allotment to promoter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Poonawalla Fincorp jumped 7.88% to Rs 483 after the company said its board approved the allotment of 3.31 crore equity shares worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore to promoter entity Rising Sun Holdings.

The shares have been issued at Rs 452.51 per share, including a premium of Rs 450.51, under the preferential issue route. With this, the company's paid-up equity share capital has gone up to Rs 1,624.7 crore from Rs 1,558.4 crore earlier.

The firm received in-principle approvals from both the NSE and BSE earlier this week for the issue, which is in line with SEBIs capital raising norms. The newly issued shares will rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the company.

As on March 2025, Rising Sun Holdings held 62.53% stake in the company.

Poonawalla Fincorp is a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance company (ND-SI-NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The company has coverage across 18 states and 2 Union Territories. The company has AUM of Rs 41,273 crore as on 30 June 2025. The company's financial services offerings include pre-owned car finance, digital PL, prime personal loan, loan for professionals, business loan, loans against property, mid-market & nbfc loan, machinery & medical equipment loan, education loan, commercial vehicle loan, shopkeeper loan, gold loan, and consumer durable loan.

On a consolidated basis, Poonawalla Fincorp's net profit fell 78.54% to Rs 62.60 on 31.95% increase in total income to Rs 1,314.01 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KPI Green issues externally credit-enhanced green bond of Rs 670 cr

INR seen pressured as dollar rebounds; Attempts to hold under Rs 88/$ mark

Cochin Shipyard rises after bagging Rs 200-cr order from ONGC

SEPC gains after bagging Rs 443-cr irrigation project

Platinum Industries Ltd Slips 1.97%

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story