INR seen pressured as dollar rebounds; Attempts to hold under Rs 88/$ mark

The Indian rupee gave back some of its previous day gains but continues to stay strengthened under Rs 88 per dollar mark in opening trades on Thursday. Dollar recovery following a widely expected 25 bps rate cut by Fed with a cautious outlook is seen weighing on the local unit. INR opened at Rs 87.93 per dollar and fell to a low of 88.01 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee appreciated 25 paise to close at 87.84 against US dollar on Wednesday, near a 3 and half week high, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities and supported by optimism over US-India trade negotiations. Indian shares ended higher for a second consecutive session on Wednesday after India and the U.S. agreed to speed up talks on a bilateral trade. After a high-level official meeting, it was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," according to a statement issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 313.02 points, or 0.38 percent, at 82,693.71, extending gains for a second day. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 91.15 points, or 0.36 percent, to 25,330.25 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rose 0.2 percent and half a percent, respectively.

