Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2622.55, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.98% in last one year as compared to a 8.46% rally in NIFTY and a 2.83% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2622.55, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 23555.2. The Sensex is at 77841.19, down 0.28%.Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has eased around 5.99% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55841.8, down 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2635.55, down 1.56% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 49.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

