Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 3265.2, up 3.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.41% in last one year as compared to a 8.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.15% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3265.2, up 3.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 23577.4. The Sensex is at 77848.44, down 0.27%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has slipped around 1.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22009.05, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3269.3, up 2.89% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 23.41% in last one year as compared to a 8.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.15% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 58.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

