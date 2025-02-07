Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 0.53%, gains for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5283.4, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.52% in last one year as compared to a 8.59% jump in NIFTY and a 19.15% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22009.05, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55658 shares today, compared to the daily average of 90616 shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5265.1, up 0.59% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 29.06 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

