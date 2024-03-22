Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gains for third straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2709, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.12% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% jump in NIFTY and a 18.61% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2709, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has gained around 6.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53338.35, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99356 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2708, up 0.84% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 57.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

