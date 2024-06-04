Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 2.5%

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 2.5%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2754.35, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.34% in last one year as compared to a 17.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.6% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54653.6, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2785, up 2.94% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 71.34% in last one year as compared to a 17.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.6% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 54.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

