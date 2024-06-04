Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd, Anuroop Packaging Ltd and Moschip Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2024.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd spiked 10.92% to Rs 815.05 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 62327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8164 shares in the past one month.

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd surged 4.11% to Rs 0.76. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd soared 2.92% to Rs 438.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88440 shares in the past one month.

Anuroop Packaging Ltd rose 2.89% to Rs 23.14. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26005 shares in the past one month.

Moschip Technologies Ltd gained 2.71% to Rs 146.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

