Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd, Anuroop Packaging Ltd and Moschip Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2024.

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd, Anuroop Packaging Ltd and Moschip Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd spiked 10.92% to Rs 815.05 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 62327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8164 shares in the past one month.

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd surged 4.11% to Rs 0.76. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd soared 2.92% to Rs 438.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88440 shares in the past one month.

Anuroop Packaging Ltd rose 2.89% to Rs 23.14. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26005 shares in the past one month.

Moschip Technologies Ltd gained 2.71% to Rs 146.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 87.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Venus Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Infosys collaborates with Nihon Chouzai to enhance online medication services in Japan

Nifty tanks below 21,500; metal stocks under pressure; VIX zooms 48%

INR hit on election result uncertanity, Nifty crashes 7%

DXY Futures Slump To Near Two-Month Low

Hindustan Unilever Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story