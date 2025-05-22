Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit declines 6.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.93% to Rs 1452.02 crore

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) declined 6.53% to Rs 355.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 379.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.93% to Rs 1452.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1480.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.55% to Rs 1436.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1323.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 5999.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5644.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1452.021480.665999.205644.1834.3035.9432.6433.68515.99553.462092.581972.34477.62511.361929.841800.83355.00379.821436.811323.66

