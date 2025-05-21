IndiGo receives investment grade credit rating from Moody's

IndiGo announced that Moody's Investor Services, Inc (Moody's) in its debut assessment has assigned IndiGo a long-term investment grade credit rating of Baa3 with a stable outlook at par with India's sovereign credit rating.

This marks a significant financial milestone for IndiGo, as it becomes one of the select few global airlines and select few corporates in India to receive an investment-grade credit rating. Moody's highlighted several key strengths that contributed to this outcome, including India's strong economic growth outlook, IndiGo's solid market presence, strong financial metrics, industry-leading cost structure, sound liquidity position, and a substantial aircraft pending order book. The agency also acknowledged IndiGo's approach in diversifying its funding sources to support its pending order book of over 900 aircraft. Furthermore, the agency emphasized that IndiGo is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on the significant growth potential in India's rapidly expanding yet underpenetrated aviation sector.

