IIFL Finance board OKs proposal to raise Rs 200 cr via NCDs

IIFL Finance said that its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 200 crore through the issuance of non convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The company plans to issue up to 20,000 secured, listed, rated, redeemable NCDs- series D32, which includes a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to 15,000 NCDs.

The total issue size comprises a base amount of Rs 50 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription (green shoe option) of Rs 150 crore, aggregating to Rs 200 crore.

These NCDs will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

IIFL Finance, along with its subsidiaries IIFL Home Finance and IIFL Samasta Finance, is a leading retail-focused NBFC offering diversified loan products, including home, gold, MSME, microfinance, and capital market finance.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 44.4% to Rs 207.68 crore on 11.2% fall in total income to Rs 2,594.35 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter advanced 1.49% to settle at Rs 412.95 on the BSE.

