Colgate Q2 PAT slumps 17% YoY to Rs 328 cr; declares Rs 24 interim dividend

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Colgate Palmolive (India) reported 17.09% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 327.51 crore on 6.33% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,507.24 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 16.62% to Rs 442.28 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 530.45 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses fell 6.21% to Rs 1,092.25 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 1,164.64 crore in Q2 FY25.

Prabha Narasimhan, managing director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, During the quarter, GST rates on our entire oral care portfolio were reduced from 18% to 5%. We welcome this move by the Government as a timely step to boost consumer confidence while recognising oral health as a growing national priority. We worked closely with all our customers to pass on the benefit of lower prices to consumers from the effective date.

While we continued to navigate a challenging operating environment, our second-quarter performance reflected temporary disruptions at distributors and retailers across channels following the GST rate revision. Our first-half results cycled a high base of double-digit net sales growth from the previous year, and we expect a gradual recovery in performance in the second half.

Our margin profile remains resilient, supported by disciplined execution of our Funding The Growth program. Despite topline headwinds, we stay committed to our long-term strategic goals and continue to prioritise brand investments.

The premium portfolio maintained strong growth momentum, led by Colgate Visible White Purple, our advanced whitening toothpaste.

In Q2, we introduced Palmolives newest Moments body wash range, designed for distinct bathing experiences throughout the day. The collection includes three unique body washes infused with 100% natural extracts and patented fragrance technologies.

We also launched our latest campaign, CAVITY-PROOF, under the flagship Colgate Strong Teeth (CST) brand. The campaign reaffirms the brands core promise the confidence of mothers in Colgate Strong Teeths advanced Arginine + Calcium Boost technology, which provides 24-hour non-stop anti-cavity protection for children."

Meanwhile, the board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 24 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for the financial year 2025-26. The total dividend pay-out will amount to Rs 652.8 crore and will be paid from 19 November 2025, to shareholders registered as of 3 November 2025.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) provides oral care products under the Colgate brand. It also provides personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand name.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) rallied 1.30% to end at Rs 2,288.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

