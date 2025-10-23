Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads losers in 'B' group

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Uniparts India Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd, Zee Media Corporation Ltd and Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 October 2025.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. lost 10.74% to Rs 531.25 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 66358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14029 shares in the past one month.

Uniparts India Ltd tumbled 9.31% to Rs 489.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57408 shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd crashed 9.07% to Rs 231. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1256 shares in the past one month.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd dropped 8.23% to Rs 10.37. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd fell 7.95% to Rs 1224.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22910 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24983 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

