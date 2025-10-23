Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Acrylics surges after Q2 PAT jumps 60% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Vardhman Acrylics surges after Q2 PAT jumps 60% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Vardhman Acrylics rallied 4.23% to Rs 40.64 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 60.26% to Rs 2.50 crore on 26.59% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 89.40 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 5.54% to Rs 3.24 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 3.43 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 27.32% to Rs 89.99 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 70.68 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 54.87 crore (down 4.09% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 5.45 crore (up 9.66% YoY) during the period under review.

Vardhman Acrylics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of Acrylic Fibre and Tow having its manufacturing facility in Gujarat, India.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

