Vardhman Acrylics surges after Q2 PAT jumps 60% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Vardhman Acrylics rallied 4.23% to Rs 40.64 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 60.26% to Rs 2.50 crore on 26.59% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 89.40 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) fell 5.54% to Rs 3.24 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 3.43 crore in Q2 FY25.
Total expenses jumped 27.32% to Rs 89.99 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 70.68 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 54.87 crore (down 4.09% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 5.45 crore (up 9.66% YoY) during the period under review.
Vardhman Acrylics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of Acrylic Fibre and Tow having its manufacturing facility in Gujarat, India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app