Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index falling 19.43 points or 0.66% at 2932.72 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, HFCL Ltd (down 2.87%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.65%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 2.23%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.97%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 1.43%), ITI Ltd (down 1.34%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.04%), Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 0.48%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.36%).

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.31%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 2.52%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.08%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 184.35 or 0.34% at 53845.83.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 25.55 points or 0.16% at 15898.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.95 points or 0.18% at 24390.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 54.67 points or 0.07% at 80027.31.

On BSE,1607 shares were trading in green, 2243 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

