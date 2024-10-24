Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 83.83 points or 1.08% at 7711.43 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.01%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.66%),Sobha Ltd (down 1.75%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.63%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.29%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.25%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.94%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.4%).

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.86%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 184.35 or 0.34% at 53845.83.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 25.55 points or 0.16% at 15898.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.95 points or 0.18% at 24390.55.

More From This Section

FMCG shares fall

Pidilite Inds Q2 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 540 cr in FY25

IndusInd Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Nifty below 24,400; European mkt opens higher; HUL tumbles over 6%

Netweb expands its range of NVIDIA MGX platform based servers

The BSE Sensex index was down 54.67 points or 0.07% at 80027.31.

On BSE,1607 shares were trading in green, 2243 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maharashtra polls: Seat exchange likely among MVA allies, says Sanjay Raut

Lonely deaths rise in South Korea: Can a $327 mn plan end the isolation?

India Inc Q2FY25 revenue growth seen at 5-7%, slowest in 4 yrs: Crisil

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: Sundar gets his second as NZ loses their fifth

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match to begin at 3 PM IST

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story