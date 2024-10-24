Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 83.83 points or 1.08% at 7711.43 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.01%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.66%),Sobha Ltd (down 1.75%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.63%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.29%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.25%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.94%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.4%).

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.86%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 184.35 or 0.34% at 53845.83.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 25.55 points or 0.16% at 15898.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.95 points or 0.18% at 24390.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 54.67 points or 0.07% at 80027.31.

On BSE,1607 shares were trading in green, 2243 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

