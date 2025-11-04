Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.27% to Rs 1.39 crore

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories declined 12.50% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.27% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.391.865.769.140.230.240.190.210.140.16

