Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 8.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 53.79% to Rs 1.77 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company declined 8.29% to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 53.79% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.773.8388.7094.2616.7418.2916.7418.2916.7118.22

