Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 5.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India declined 5.98% to Rs 3566.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3793.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.76% to Rs 11475.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11277.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11475.9511277.7678.9085.097618.567969.564395.444677.503566.083793.02

