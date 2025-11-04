JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 41.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.90% to Rs 1748.53 crore

Net profit of JK Paper declined 41.83% to Rs 74.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.90% to Rs 1748.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1682.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1748.531682.9312.8115.66192.41227.52101.20145.2574.75128.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News