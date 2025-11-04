3M India standalone net profit rises 43.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 1266.49 crore

Net profit of 3M India rose 43.03% to Rs 191.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 1266.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1110.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1266.491110.8020.2016.50265.85197.10250.81183.11191.34133.78

