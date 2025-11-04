Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3M India standalone net profit rises 43.03% in the September 2025 quarter

3M India standalone net profit rises 43.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 1266.49 crore

Net profit of 3M India rose 43.03% to Rs 191.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 1266.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1110.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1266.491110.80 14 OPM %20.2016.50 -PBDT265.85197.10 35 PBT250.81183.11 37 NP191.34133.78 43

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

