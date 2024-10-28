Colorchips New Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.22 crore

Net Loss of Colorchips New Media reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.220 0 OPM %-77.270 -PBDT-0.170.01 PL PBT-0.40-0.20 -100 NP-0.40-0.20 -100

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

