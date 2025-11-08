Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 133.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.62% to Rs 98.45 crore

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags rose 133.89% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.62% to Rs 98.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 86.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.98.4586.6513.209.0711.266.568.593.908.423.60

