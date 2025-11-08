Shervani Industrial Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 83.02% to Rs 3.35 crore

Net loss of Shervani Industrial Syndicate reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 83.02% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.3519.73-31.647.81-0.011.95-0.321.58-0.271.16

