Satchmo Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 51.64 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Satchmo Holdings reported to Rs 51.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 48.42% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.926.0160.54-27.455.37-1.535.32-1.5651.64-0.65

