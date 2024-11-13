Competent Automobiles Company standalone net profit declines 22.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.48% to Rs 454.81 crore

Net profit of Competent Automobiles Company declined 22.10% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.48% to Rs 454.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 471.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.454.81471.193.863.4612.0812.085.066.243.634.66

