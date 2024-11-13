Competent Automobiles Company standalone net profit declines 22.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 3.48% to Rs 454.81 crore

Net profit of Competent Automobiles Company declined 22.10% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.48% to Rs 454.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 471.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales454.81471.19 -3 OPM %3.863.46 -PBDT12.0812.08 0 PBT5.066.24 -19 NP3.634.66 -22

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

