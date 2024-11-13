Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astal Laboratories standalone net profit rises 257.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Astal Laboratories standalone net profit rises 257.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 13.16 crore

Net profit of Astal Laboratories rose 257.14% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.1612.25 7 OPM %21.964.73 -PBDT2.800.58 383 PBT2.770.56 395 NP2.000.56 257

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 200 pts lower at 78,500; Nifty at 23,800; M&M, Maruti weigh

Byju's US units wrongly stripped of education app, says federal judge

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

Govt urges states to consider setting nuclear plants, list power utilities

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story