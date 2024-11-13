Astal Laboratories standalone net profit rises 257.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 13.16 crore

Net profit of Astal Laboratories rose 257.14% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.1612.2521.964.732.800.582.770.562.000.56

