Astal Laboratories standalone net profit rises 257.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 13.16 croreNet profit of Astal Laboratories rose 257.14% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.1612.25 7 OPM %21.964.73 -PBDT2.800.58 383 PBT2.770.56 395 NP2.000.56 257
