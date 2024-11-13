Cupid standalone net profit rises 96.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 41.55 crore

Net profit of Cupid rose 96.09% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 41.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.41.5534.4638.5620.9515.387.1414.216.4210.045.12

