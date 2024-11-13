Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cupid standalone net profit rises 96.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 41.55 crore

Net profit of Cupid rose 96.09% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 41.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales41.5534.46 21 OPM %38.5620.95 -PBDT15.387.14 115 PBT14.216.42 121 NP10.045.12 96

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

