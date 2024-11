Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 14.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.19% to Rs 10.57 crore

Net profit of Conart Engineers rose 14.74% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.19% to Rs 10.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.5711.649.377.901.041.190.901.041.090.95

