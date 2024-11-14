Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 155.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.51% to Rs 52.24 croreNet profit of Frontier Springs rose 155.79% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 59.51% to Rs 52.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales52.2432.75 60 OPM %20.4614.41 -PBDT10.774.73 128 PBT9.753.83 155 NP7.292.85 156
