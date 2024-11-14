Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 155.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 155.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 59.51% to Rs 52.24 crore

Net profit of Frontier Springs rose 155.79% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 59.51% to Rs 52.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales52.2432.75 60 OPM %20.4614.41 -PBDT10.774.73 128 PBT9.753.83 155 NP7.292.85 156

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Canadian city bans protests near places of worship after temple attack

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 6-0 THA 3rd Quarter

LIVE: RIL, Disney announce completion of merger, form JV valued at Rs 70,352 cr

WPI inflation hits 4-month high of 2.36% in October on food price spike

Premium

Samvardhana Motherson's margins face pressure from near-term demand woes

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story