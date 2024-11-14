Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 155.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.51% to Rs 52.24 crore

Net profit of Frontier Springs rose 155.79% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 59.51% to Rs 52.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.52.2432.7520.4614.4110.774.739.753.837.292.85

