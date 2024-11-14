Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.11 -27 OPM %-250.009.09 -PBDT0.150.14 7 PBT0.060.03 100 NP0.060.03 100

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

