Synthiko Foils standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.45% to Rs 5.46 crore

Net profit of Synthiko Foils declined 90.91% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.45% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.466.030.373.810.040.180.010.140.010.11

