Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 6.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.26% to Rs 858.54 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 6.99% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.26% to Rs 858.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 679.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.858.54679.971.461.619.098.238.477.696.436.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News