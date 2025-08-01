Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.85% to Rs 296.98 crore

Net Loss of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reported to Rs 16.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.85% to Rs 296.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 305.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.296.98305.6915.4916.6527.9434.96-16.99-5.49-16.41-4.86

