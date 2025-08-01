JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 35.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.43% to Rs 30.07 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings declined 35.70% to Rs 33.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.43% to Rs 30.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.30.0727.2387.6388.2526.3524.0326.3524.0333.8152.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News