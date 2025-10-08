Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CONCOR inks agreement with UltraTech Cement for bulk cement transport

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Container Corporation of India said that it has entered into a strategic agreement with UltraTech Cement to transport bulk cement using specialized tank containers.

Under this collaboration, CONCOR will provide dedicated rakes for the transportation of bulk cement across identified rail corridors.

This partnership is expected to streamline cement supply chains, reduce road congestion, lower transportation costs, and significantly cut down carbon emissions, CONCOR said in a statement.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the management of ports and air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.

The company has reported 3.24% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 266.54 crore on a 2.40% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,153.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip was down 0.04% to currently trade at Rs 532.10 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

