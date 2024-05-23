Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Biotech consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Concord Biotech consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 17.01% to Rs 318.97 crore

Net profit of Concord Biotech rose 3.86% to Rs 95.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.01% to Rs 318.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.33% to Rs 308.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 240.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 1016.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 853.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales318.97272.59 17 1016.94853.17 19 OPM %41.4146.61 -42.4440.24 - PBDT142.44137.79 3 466.16376.05 24 PBT128.72123.61 4 412.57322.01 28 NP95.0291.49 4 308.10240.09 28

First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

