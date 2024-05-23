Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 92.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 92.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 14.92% to Rs 471.75 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure declined 92.69% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 471.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 410.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.15% to Rs 172.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.17% to Rs 2206.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1777.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales471.75410.51 15 2206.681777.19 24 OPM %15.5214.85 -13.409.44 - PBDT44.4650.56 -12 236.16126.87 86 PBT38.9545.44 -14 214.11108.33 98 NP3.2844.84 -93 172.03123.63 39

First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

