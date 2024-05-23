Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 153.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 153.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.30% to Rs 273.37 crore

Net profit of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 153.44% to Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.30% to Rs 273.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.23% to Rs 44.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.14% to Rs 775.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 553.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales273.37186.85 46 775.60553.46 40 OPM %9.969.46 -9.108.69 - PBDT28.1113.04 116 68.1437.83 80 PBT25.9610.14 156 59.7831.64 89 NP19.167.56 153 44.0222.90 92

