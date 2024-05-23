Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Times Guaranty standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Times Guaranty standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net profit of Times Guaranty rose 8.33% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.43% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.31% to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.830.77 8 3.241.96 65 OPM %66.2744.16 -72.5354.59 - PBDT0.550.33 67 2.361.08 119 PBT0.550.33 67 2.361.08 119 NP0.390.36 8 1.790.94 90

