Concord Biotech invest Rs 6.09 cr in Clean Max

Concord Biotech has invested Rs 6.09 crore through subscription to Right issue of shares in CLEAN MAX EVERGLADES (Clean Max) for installation of hybrid renewable energy plant in the State of Gujarat having a wind capacity of 6.6 MW and solar capacity of 3.3 MWp DC for the plant of the Company situated at Dholka.

Investment in 26% equity share capital in Clean Max, renewable energy aligns with the Company's commitment to sustainability and it's focused efforts to address environmental challenges. By transitioning to renewable energy sources, the company will reduce its carbon footprint, contributing to global efforts to combat climate change. Additionally, renewable energy offers long-term financial benefits, including reduction in energy costs. This strategic investment reinforces the Company's commitment to environmental responsibility, ensuring compliance with evolving environmental regulations, and supporting sustainable growth while enhancing operational efficiency.

