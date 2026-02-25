Concord Biotech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2026.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2026.

Concord Biotech Ltd spiked 11.18% to Rs 1198.6 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 30016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18992 shares in the past one month.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd soared 10.48% to Rs 67.17. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57591 shares in the past one month. TVS Holdings Ltd surged 6.45% to Rs 15234.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 400 shares in the past one month. Usha Martin Ltd advanced 6.00% to Rs 430.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18724 shares in the past one month.